Reps Orders Arrest Of Binance Executives

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crime has resolved to issue a warrant of arrest against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the cryptocurrency platform, Binance.

The Committee made the resolution on Monday, March 4 during a hearing on a petition brought against the crypto firm.

New Telegraph reports that the latest development followed a series of clampdowns against the company by the Nigerian government.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government reportedly arrested two Binance executives over alleged money laundering and terror financing.

The Chairman of the Committee, Obinna Ginger ruled that the Committee would recommend to the larger House for the CEO of Binance to be arrested.

He explained that the warrant of arrest is to ensure that the executive appears before the lawmakers.

Senator Ihenyen, the lawyer to Binance, appeared before the Committee on behalf of his client and presented a written address, however, the lawmakers rejected his representation.

Ihenyen said the board of the company is scared of coming to Nigeria over the fear of further arrest by the government.