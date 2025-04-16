Reps Order Remita To Refund N182b Withheld From TSA Since 2015

Share

The House of Representatives has ordered Remita, a financial technology firm also known as SystemSpecs Ltd, to refund a total of N182,769,245,175.20 withheld from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) since 2015 to the Federal Government, following a forensic audit that uncovered significant financial discrepancies.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House issued the directive during its hearing in Abuja on Wednesday, after receiving an investigative report submitted by the consulting firm, Seyi Katola & Company (Chartered Accountants).

Chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam, said the resolution was based on evidence presented by the consultants, as well as documents provided by SystemSpecs/Remita and other stakeholders within the TSA ecosystem.

He said the managing partner of the consulting firm, Adewale Oyebamiji, presented a breakdown of the liabilities uncovered in the audit.

The audit found that SystemSpecs was responsible for N993,006,714.31 in under-refunded transaction processing fees, with interest charges of N2,423,487,297.60, amounting to a total of N3,416,494,011.91.

It also identified non-payment of acquirer fees totalling N29,602,855.67, with interest charges of N72,247,391.32, bringing the total to N101,850,246.99.

Additionally, it revealed unremitted collections amounting to N54,241,561,948.88, with accrued interest of N125,009,338,967.42, summing up to N179,250,900,916.30.

These figures bring the total refundable amount by SystemSpecs/Remita to N182,769,245,175.20.

Salam added: “The committee hereby recommends that SystemSpecs Ltd be compelled to refund the total sum of N182,769,245,175.20 to the Federal Government Asset Recovery Account domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), account number: 0020054161191.”

He noted that some deposit money banks had already complied with similar repayment directives and called on other TSA value chain service providers yet to comply to do so promptly.

The chairman also commended the forensic consultants for what he described as a thorough and patriotic job, stressing that the effort supports transparency and strengthens Nigeria’s fiscal accountability framework.

Recall that the House of Representatives in 2024 mandated the Committee to investigate revenue leakages and non-remittance of funds by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through Remita.

Share