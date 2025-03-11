Reps Order NCC To Shut Down Porn Sites Nationwide

Share

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to totally shutdown all porn websites nationwide.

The House gave this directive during plenary in a bid to enforce the immediate shutdown of the websites in the country.

Katsina Rep. Dalhatu Tafoki sponsored the motion, calling it a step to protect societal values.

The lawmakers suggested that the internet providers must block access under the new directive.

