The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to totally shutdown all porn websites nationwide.
The House gave this directive during plenary in a bid to enforce the immediate shutdown of the websites in the country.
READ ALSO
- Hardship: Reps Call For Suspension Of ATM Transaction Charges
- Reps Secure Seven Oil Coys To Remit $37.4m To Federation Account Before August
- Reps Probe Bail Out Funds, Takeoff Grants Utilization By MDAs
Katsina Rep. Dalhatu Tafoki sponsored the motion, calling it a step to protect societal values.
The lawmakers suggested that the internet providers must block access under the new directive.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: House of Representatives House Of REPS NCC PORN SITES Reps Order NCC To Shut Down Porn Sites Nationwide