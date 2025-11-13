Reps Order Education Ministry, WAEC To Halt Commencement Of CBT Until 2030

The House of Representatives has directed the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to suspend the Computer-Based Test (CBT) policy for the 2026 examinations with immediate effect.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with state governments, to include in the 2026–2029 budgets provisions for the recruitment of computer teachers, construction of computer halls with internet facilities, supply of standby generators, and monitoring of adequate provisions in private schools before implementing the policy in 2030.

The directive followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on the “Need for Intervention to Avert the Pending Massive Failure of Candidates Intending to Write the 2026 WAEC Using Computer-Based Examinations (CBT), Which Could Cause Depression and Deaths of Students”, presented by Hon. Kelechi Wogu on Thursday at plenary.

During the debate, Wogu emphasized that WAEC is responsible for conducting senior secondary school examinations necessary for higher education admissions. He noted that higher education institutions require candidates to have at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WAEC.

Wogu highlighted that the 2025 WAEC result portal was shut down due to technical glitches, negatively affecting candidates. He expressed concern that the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scheduled to commence in March 2026, would use the CBT format despite opposition from the National Union of Teachers and heads of schools, particularly in rural areas where over 70 percent of students are enrolled.

He stressed that computer-based examinations require fully furnished halls with functional computers, reliable internet access, and constant electricity supply, either from the national grid or standby generators. Wogu added that about 25,500 schools across Nigeria have candidates registered for the 2026 examinations, which are to be conducted simultaneously over four months from March to July. Many urban and rural schools lack functional computers and trained teachers, and students have never used computers for examinations before. Unlike JAMB, each candidate is expected to write at least nine subjects, including practicals and theory.

Hon. Wogu argued that starting the CBT policy now is premature and recommended a three-year preparation period, with full implementation by the 2029–2030 academic session. He warned that enforcing the policy now could lead to massive failure, frustration, drug abuse, and other social vices among students.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and mandated the committees on Basic Examination Bodies, Digital and Information Technology, Basic Education and Services, and Labour, Employment, and Productivity to engage with relevant stakeholders in the education and technology sectors and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.