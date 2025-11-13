Reps Order Completion Of Armed Forces Physical, Health School In Osun

The House of Representatives on Thursday called for the immediate completion of the long-abandoned Armed Forces Physical and Health School and Games Village in Esa-Oke, Osun State.

The project was conceived by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Defence to enhance the fitness and combat readiness of Nigerian troops.

The call followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Oluwole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State.

Leading the debate, Oke lamented that despite budgetary allocations since 2008, the project has remained largely abandoned, denying the Armed Forces and surrounding communities the benefits intended from the initiative.

He noted that the institution, modelled after the United States Army Physical Training School in South Carolina, was designed to provide state-of-the-art facilities to improve the physical and mental preparedness of military personnel. The project was also expected to create employment, promote security, and engage youths in Esa-Oke and neighboring communities in Osun and Ekiti States.

Oke expressed concern that the stalled project has degenerated into a hideout for criminals, posing a serious security threat to residents.

“The poor and derelict state of the school has turned it into an abode for criminals, inflicting pain and losses on the good people of Osun and Ekiti States. Urgent intervention is required to complete the project, as further delay will worsen the situation,” he warned.

While adopting the motion, the House urged the Chief of Defence Staff to immediately deploy personnel to secure the project site and begin preliminary activities.

It also called on the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Finance to release funds provided for the project in the current budget.

Furthermore, the lawmakers mandated the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the National Planning Commission to make adequate provisions for the project in the 2026 budget estimates.