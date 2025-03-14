Reps Okay Tax Reform Bills, Keep VAT At 7.5%

Share

The Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke (APC, Lagos), yesterday assured that Nigerians will be appreciative of the laws that will come out of the Tax Reform Bills.

Faleke disclosed this at briefing of the committee shortly after the house considered and adopted the report on the four tax reform bills at the plenary.

The bills are: Nigerian Tax Bill, the Tax Administration Bill, the Revenue Tax Board and the Nigerian Revenue Service establishment Bill.

“These bills took three full days of public hearing, we took memoranda from more than 80 critical stakeholders and after the three days, we resorted to a retreat for eight days, debating all the clauses for each of the bills.

“I am glad that members of the house saw that we had done a thorough job and they have approved all our recommendations.

“We want to appreciate our members and all Nigerians who showed interest in these bills and we assure that the laws that will come after these bills are acceptable by all Nigerians,” he said.

Faleke appreciated the leadership of the house for entrusting the committee with the responsibility of processing the tax bills and to lay them before the house.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) said that no bill in the 10th Assembly had generated such controversies as the tax reforms bills.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

