Reps Okay MTEF/FSP, Peg Crude Oil Benchmark At $64.85, Exchange Rate N1,512

Ahead of the presentation of the N54.46 trillion 2026 appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly today by President Bola Tinubu, the House of Representatives has approved the 2026-2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The approval followed the presentation of the report of the joint committee on finance, national planning and economic development by Hon. James Faleke and its eventuaxesided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu at yesterday’s plenary.

The House endorsed the projected crude oil benchmark prices of $64.85, $64.30 and $65.50 per barrel for 2026, 2027 and 2028 respectively; while it advised that the projection for domestic crude oil production for 2026, 2027 and 2028 as 1.84 mbpd, 1.88 mbpd and 1.92 mbpd, respectively be sustained.

Other approvals include: “The projected exchange rate for 2026, 2027 and 2028, are 1,512, 1,43215 and 1,383.18, respectively, should be sustained in line with CBNs policy to stabilize the naira and promote effective fiscal and monetary policy coordination.

“Inflation rates projections for 2026, 2027 and 2028 are 16.5%, 13% and 9%, respectively, be sustained based on the commitment of the nation’s monetary policy authority to moderate inflationary pressure. “The GDP growth rate is projected at 4.68%, 5.96% and 7.9% for years 2026, 2027