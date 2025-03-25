Reps Okay LG Electoral Commission Bill For Second Reading

Share

The House of Representatives has passed through second reading a bill seeking to alter the Constitution to establish the National Local Government Electoral Commission as an independent body responsible for organizing, conducting, and supervising elections for Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, and Councilors of all Local Government Councils across the country.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu and eight other lawmakers, was among the 40 bills passed during plenary on Tuesday.

According to the Sponsors, the Commission, once established, will ensure credibility, transparency, and fairness in Local Government elections while promoting democratic governance at the grassroots level.

The bill proposes that the National Local Government Electoral Commission shall consist of a Chairman and 37 other members representing the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It further said that the Chairman, who will serve as the Chief Electoral Officer, along with other Board Members, shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Council of States and subject to Senate confirmation.

Additionally, the Commission will be required to submit periodic reports on its activities and the outcomes of Local Government elections to the President, the National Assembly, and the general public to enhance transparency and accountability.

The bill seeks to amend Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution to grant the proposed Commission the responsibility of organizing, conducting, and supervising elections into the offices of Chairmen and Councilors in all Local Governments, including the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

It will also be responsible for setting election timetables, managing polling processes, and ensuring compliance with electoral laws.

The Commission will oversee voter registration for local government elections, maintain an accurate and up-to-date voter register, and ensure eligible citizens can participate in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the bill empowers the Commission to regulate and monitor political parties, candidates, and stakeholders to ensure compliance with campaign finance laws, electoral codes of conduct, and other regulations.

It will also design and implement voter education programs to increase public awareness of local government elections, reduce voter apathy, and promote active civic engagement.

The Commission will perform other responsibilities assigned to it by an Act of the National Assembly.

The bill also stipulates that the Secretary of the Board of the Commission shall be appointed by the President, on the recommendation of the Board, and must be a legal practitioner with at least 10 years of experience.

Also at plenary, Lawmakers passed through second reading a separate bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to specify a time limit within which the Executive must present any treaty between Nigeria and another country to the National Assembly for enactment.

The proposed legislation, also sponsored by Deputy Speaker Kalu, mandates that such a treaty must be presented for enactment within 180 days of its signing.

