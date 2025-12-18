Reps Okay Electronic Transmission Of Results, Stiffer Penalties For Vote Buying

The House of Representatives on Thursday amended Section 60(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to make electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) mandatory in real time, concurrently with physical collation of results.

The House also approved stiffer penalties for vote buying and selling, as part of amendments to the Electoral Act.

During consideration of the report of the House Committee on Electoral Matters at the Committee of the Whole, lawmakers amended Clause 22(a) and (c) of the Act, increasing the penalty for vote buying and selling from ₦500,000 to ₦5 million, with a minimum jail term of two years and a 10-year ban from contesting elections for offenders.

The House further extended the deadline for political parties to submit their lists of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 180 days to 210 days before elections.

Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun, described the Electoral Act, 2022 as one of the most progressive laws in Nigeria’s history, noting that the amendments under the Electoral Bill 2025 are intended to strengthen the existing framework without destabilising it.

Addressing journalists after the session, Balogun said consideration of the committee’s report began on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, and was concluded on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

He explained that although the Electoral Bill 2025 was initially proposed as a repeal-and-reenactment of the Electoral Act, 2022, the House resolved to proceed by way of amendments after several far-reaching proposals failed to gain broad consensus.

He noted that proposals such as early voting, inmate voting, removal of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), and major adjustments to electoral timelines were not approved at committee stage, making outright repeal unnecessary.

According to him, the decision to amend rather than repeal reflects legislative maturity and commitment to inclusive lawmaking.

Balogun said the committee engaged widely with INEC, security agencies, civil society organisations, political parties, development partners and other stakeholders, adding that the outcome represents a balance between reform and stability.

He assured Nigerians that while some innovative ideas were not adopted at this stage, they remain part of ongoing national conversations on electoral reform and could be revisited as consensus evolves.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly to credible elections, democratic stability and continuous improvement of Nigeria’s electoral laws, stressing that the ultimate goal is to ensure elections that are transparent, inclusive, secure and reflective of the will of the people.