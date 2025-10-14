Reps Okay Bill For S’East Vocational, Entrepreneurial Institute

The House of Representatives has held a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish the South East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Studies in Umuobom, Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State.

Sponsored by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, the bill proposes the creation of a federal institution dedicated to harnessing innovation, advancing entrepreneurship, and developing vocational skills aligned with modern business and technology demands in the Southeast.

Speaking at the public hearing, Ugochinyere said the bill represents a vision for a new Nigeria where skills, creativity, and innovation, not just certificates drive success and prosperity.

He described the proposed institute as both a symbol of justice and equity, noting that despite the Southeast’s immense contribution to Nigeria’s economy, the region remains under-served in federal educational investment.

“Locating this institute in Imo State sends a strong message that the Federal Government is committed to inclusive and balanced development,” Ugochinyere said.

He added that the institute would serve as a hub for innovation, research, and enterprise development, creating pathways to meaningful jobs and sustainable businesses while addressing unemployment and insecurity.

According to him, “This institute will not just be another structure of blocks and bricks; it will be a factory of ideas, a hub of creativity, and a launchpad for future business leaders, innovators, and skilled professionals.”

Ugochinyere noted that unemployment remains one of Nigeria’s greatest challenges, saying that empowering young people with practical and technical skills would help reduce crime and promote national stability.

He praised the global recognition of the Igbo apprenticeship system, which institutions such as Harvard University have begun to study as a model for grassroots entrepreneurship.

“Imagine what happens when this traditional system meets modern training, research laboratories, and cutting-edge technology. We won’t just be creating jobs; we’ll be shaping careers, building industries, and securing prosperity for generations,” he said.

He emphasized that the bill is not just for the Southeast but a national solution to a national challenge.

“Unemployment is not an Igbo, Hausa, or Yoruba problem, it’s a Nigerian problem. This bill offers a Nigerian solution: empower the youth and secure the nation,” Ugochinyere added.

He urged lawmakers and stakeholders to support the bill, describing it as “a blueprint for our shared future” and “a step toward building a nation where skills matter more than paper qualifications, and innovation drives national prosperity.”