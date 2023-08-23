Reps, NFF Clash Over Super Falcons Allowances

…Walks out NFF sec, summons Gusau, presidentBy Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday walked out the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi from the venue of the investigating into the face off between the nation’s female football team, Super Falcons and officials of the Federation over non payment of allowances and entitlements.

Chairman of the House ad hoc committee investigating the crisis, Hon. Blessing Onuh who ordered the Secretary out of the meeting also reignited the NFF, Ibrahim Gusau to appear before them unfailingly.

Some members of the ad hoc committee consequently accused the chairman of the House committee on sports, Hon. Ekene Adams of conniving with the NFF president to frustrate their assignment.

It was gathered that Adams had asked the NFF president not to appear before the committee.

But at the of the sitting of the ad hoc committee on Wednesday, the chairman, Blessing Onu, however summoned the NFF president over failure to appear before the committee.

Re-inviting the NFF president, Onuh said the sitting of the committee was not to witch hunt anyone but to discharge its functions in line with the mandate of the House.

Onuh frowned at Gusau’s deliberate refusal to honour the invitation of the ad hoc committee.

According to her, the NFF president was supposed to appear before the ad hoc committee on the 17th of August but the reasons NFF president gave were not as important as the work of this ad hoc committee.

“Nigerians are interested, Nigerians are watching. The girls did extremely well and they made Nigerians proud, so we shouldn’t take this investigative hearing likely.

“We gave an opportunity for the president of NFF to appear before this ad-hoc committee I will say invariably he is the one summoning us, he came up with an excuse that is not as important as what we have.

“The allowances and the dues that were supposed to be paid to the female footballers, the Super Falcons and he turned it down, what is more important is it for him to attend the FIFA Women Convention or to appear before this committee?

“And even at that he has the effrontery to send his SA that he won’t be able to make it, it simply means he is taking us for granted, he is taking us for a ride and we will not tolerate it we will not,” she noted.

Speaking earlier, the NFF Secretary General, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said that the NFF president could not attend the investigative hearing because of his ill-health.

The ad hoc committee, however, walked out the Secretary General and his team who came to represent the NFF president.