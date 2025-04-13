Reps Name 19-Member Rivers Emergency Supervisory C’ttee

Share

The House of Representatives on Sunday has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to oversight the implementation of the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday night by the spokesman for the House, Akin Rotimi Jr disclosed that the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 15 April 2025 by the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) is the chairman of the committee while Ali Isa JC (PDP, Gombe) will serve as the Deputy Chairman with the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Jake Dan-Azumi to serve as the Head of Secretariat.

Other members of the committee include former deputy speaker, weIdris Wase (APC, Plateau), Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun)– Member, Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), James Faleke (APC, Lagos), Igariwey Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi), Shehu Rijau (APC, Niger) Wole Oke (PDP), Akarachi Amadi (APC, Imo), Patrick Umoh (APC, Akwa Ibom), James Barka (PDP, Adamawa), Alex Egbona (APC, Cross River), Isa Anka (APC, Zamfara), Amos Daniel (PDP, Kaduna), Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu (APC, Delta), Onuh Blessing (APC, Benue) and Fatima Talba (APC, Yobe).

According to the statement the committee was created, “In line with Section 5 of the State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025, and pursuant to Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House has constituted a dedicated Ad-Hoc Committee to monitor implementation and ensure that governance in the State remains within the bounds of constitutionalism and rule of law”.

