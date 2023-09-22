Reps Must Ensure Good Governance To Meet Needs Of Nigerians – Kalu

House of Representatives must ensure that all its legislative interventions are tailored towards meeting the needs of Nigerians through good governance, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has said.

Delivering his goodwill message titled “Planning with Facts and Evidence” at the 2-day retreat for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives on Friday in Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Kalu said that it was incumbent on the parliament to discern the needs of the people and address them.

“It is our responsibility to discern the nation’s most immediate needs and address them accordingly. This data-driven approach not only reflects the principles of good governance but also ensures that our legislative actions are tailored to the evolving needs of our people”, he said.

Kalu also said that the role of the legislators extends far beyond the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly, stressing that it encompasses the welfare and aspirations of every Nigerian citizen.

The deputy speaker further stated that in the relentless pursuit of a more perfect Nigerian union, the parliament must elevate the importance of data in its decision-making processes, adding that it must align with the principles of participatory democracy, which champion public engagement in all legislative endeavours.

Kalso said that the needs and aspirations of the people must be incorporated when sculpting the national budgets by the parliament rather than leaving such a critical task to the discretion of the heads of MDAs who may not always prioritize the greater good due to ignorance of facts and data from the people.

The deputy speaker who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia state added that the retreat serves as the bedrock for harvesting needs analysis results directly from the voices and experiences of the people, acknowledging that the raw

materials for legislative works should emanate from the unbiased, data-driven input of the people we represent.

“The facts and data we collect through rigorous needs assessment should not merely serve as statistics; they should be the guiding light that

illuminates the path to more effective legislative procedures and products.

After all, we craft laws for the people, and it is only equitable that the people actively shape the society they envision”, Kalu said.