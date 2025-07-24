Reps Mull Independent Project Monitoring Agency

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish the National Independent Project and Monitoring Agency (NIPMA), aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and effective evaluation of public projects across the country.

Sponsored by Chinedu Emeka Martins, the proposed legislation is designed to ensure that government-funded projects are executed to standard, within budget, and within stipulated timelines.

If established, the agency will conduct independent oversight of capital projects, with the aim of eliminating collusion, reinforcing accountability, and curbing the persistent problem of abandoned or substandard projects. The bill also seeks to identify inflated project costs early, ensuring value for money and saving the nation billions of naira annually.

Leading the debate on the bill’s general principles, Martins expressed concern over the recurring inefficiencies in project execution, despite the National Assembly’s annual approval of trillions of naira for capital expenditures.

“Year after year, the President presents an Appropriation Bill to this Honourable House, detailing capital expenditures for developmental projects nationwide. These projects are domiciled in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and implemented by contractors in accordance with the Public Procurement Act, 2007,” he said.

“However, the reality on the ground paints a distressing picture, abandoned, substandard, or poorly executed projects litter the country. This is not only wasteful but unacceptable. One major contributor to this failure is the absence of an independent, transparent, and credible monitoring system.”

He faulted the current arrangement where MDAs that award contracts are also responsible for monitoring them, describing it as fundamentally flawed.

“You cannot be a judge in your own case. This model of self-supervision fosters compromise and enables contractors to cut corners, which is a major reason for numerous abandoned projects and unaccounted funds,” he added.

Martins said the proposed agency would serve as a statutory institution mandated to monitor, track, and report on the status of all federally funded projects nationwide. According to him, NIPMA’s establishment would also create employment for engineers, auditors, quantity surveyors, data analysts, and other professionals, while stimulating local economies in host communities.

He noted that effective monitoring would help detect inflated project costs and boost public confidence in the use of national resources.

“When infrastructure projects are properly implemented, they catalyze commerce, attract investment, promote development, and ultimately reduce poverty,” he said.

Martins also clarified that NIPMA would not conflict with existing institutions such as the Bureau of Public Procurement or the Office of the Auditor-General but would complement them by providing real-time, on-the-ground oversight.

“This bill is timely, necessary, and in the best interest of the Nigerian people. I respectfully urge this Honourable House to give it full support, so that resources appropriated by this House truly serve the people of Nigeria,” he said.