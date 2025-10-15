Reps Moves To Establish Institute Of Vocational Studies In S’East

The House of Representatives yesterday finalised a public hearing on a bill seeking to establish the South East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Studies in Umuobom, Imo State.

The bill sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo) aims to create a federal institution dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship, innovation, and technical skills development in line with modern economic and industrial demands in the South East.

The hearing organsed by the Committee on Alternative Education provided an opportunity for stakeholders to make their inputs and recommendations before the bill proceeds to third reading.

Ugochinyere said the bill is about building the Nigeria we dream of, where certificates alone no longer determine success, but where skills, creativity, and innovation become the engine of prosperity.

He stated that the bill is also about justice and equity, as the South East, despite its immense contribution to Nigeria’s economy, remains underserved in terms of federal educational investment.