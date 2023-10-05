Reps Move to Tackle Rising Cases of Suicide

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to tackle the rising cases of suicides and other mental health issues through the prioritization and implementation of the provisions of the Mental Health Law 2021.

This followed a motion on the “Need to Prioritize and Implement the Provisions of the Mental Health Law 2021 to tackle suicide and suicidality in Nigeria” moved by Uchenna The House told the Ministry of Health to collaborate with other health institutions to ensure that research on mental health was put into practice to ensure evidence-based care to Nigerians.

The House asked the Ministry of Health and National Orientation Agency (NOA) to establish counselling centres across the country where people with mental health issues can receive counselling. The House mandated the Committee on Health- care Services to evaluate the implementation of the content of the Mental Health Act and conduct a needs assessment of the full performance of the Act.

Presenting the motion, Nwachukwu said the responsibility of the government is to protect Nigerians as outlined by Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). He recalled that on July12, a teenager took her life after being raped in Oyo State, adding that many suicide cases are under- reported in Nigeria due to social stigmatisation.

He expressed concern about fresh cases of suicide published in the print media have a greater proportion of youth as victims, saying: “In January, Joseph Olona, a 300-level student at FUTA, and 50-year-old Ojo Ogundeji both committed suicide on January 14 and 23, respectively.” According to him, the risk factors for suicide such as mental health conditions, substance use, access to lethal means, prolonged stress, unemployment, financial crisis, and child abuse and neglect pose huge threats to Nigerians.