Reps Move To Strengthen Diaspora Engagement With FG

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora yesterday launched the Nigerians in Diaspora Response (NiDRes) application and website in conjunction with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

The digital platform is geared towards bridging the communication gaps between the Federal Government and Nigerians living abroad. The launch was held during the First Nigerian Stakeholders’ Engagement on Diaspora Governance (NiDSEDiG 2025) in Abuja.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas lauded Nigerians living abroad for playing a positive role in building the country’s image and sustaining its economy. He said: “The House of Representatives recognises the vital and irreplaceable role Nigerians abroad play in building the nation’s image and sustaining its economy.

“Their extensive knowledge, professional experience, and global networks have continued to project Nigeria as a country of excellence, creativity, and enterprise. “Beyond remittances, their involvement in innovation, trade, diplomacy, and humanitarian causes has reinforced the country’s reputation as a contributor to global development.

“Their hard work and achievements remain powerful reminders that wherever a Nigerian succeeds, the image of the nation grows stronger.” Abbas, represented by the Committee on Health Institutions Chairman Patrick Umoh, added: “The 10th House of Representatives remains committed to promoting a stronger, well-coordinated, and more structured relationship with the Nigerian Diaspora community.

“These citizens have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to national development through their remittances, philanthropy, and knowledge transfer. “Their contributions in education, health, technology, and entrepreneurship have become integral to Nigeria’s economic and social advancement. “

The House, therefore, views diaspora engagement not as a ceremonial connection, but as a vital element of inclusion, proper governance, and sustainable growth for the country’s future.

“We consider diaspora engagement as a national priority, one that must translate into structured policies that strengthen our democracy and national unity.” The Committee on Diaspora Chairman Tochukwu Okere said the NiDRes platform represents a milestone in unifying diaspora governance through technology, policy, and institutional collaboration.