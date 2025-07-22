Reps Move to Stop Public Servants From Patronising Private Hospitals, Schools

A bill seeking to prohibit public and civil servants from patronising private schools and healthcare services has passed first reading in the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Amobi Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umuneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, the bill scaled its first hurdle during Tuesday’s plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Explaining the rationale behind the bill, Ogah said it aims to ban public and civil servants including their immediate family members from using private educational and healthcare facilities, to prevent conflicts of interest, restore public trust, and strengthen confidence in government-owned institutions.

“The time for us all to tell ourselves the truth is now; we can no longer continue to inflict serious damage on the psyche of Nigerians,” Ogah said. “The time to be patriotic is now. If we have started the removal of petroleum subsidy, we must also enforce this bill.”

He lamented the deteriorating state of public institutions, blaming it on poor investment and low patronage due to a preference for private alternatives.

“It does not speak well of our country that our Presidents and notable government functionaries are seen going abroad for medical treatment and even dying in the process. This bill intends to put a stop to all this medical and educational tourism among public and civil servants.”

Ogah also highlighted that Nigeria’s early political leaders received their education from public institutions. He cited examples such as Sir Ahmadu Bello, who attended Sokoto Provincial School and Katsina Training College (now Barewa College); Nnamdi Azikiwe, who attended Holy Trinity College and Christ Church School in Onitsha; Chief Obafemi Awolowo; and Alhaji Tafawa Balewa.

He argued that the current trend of public officials turning to private schools and hospitals was alien to Nigeria’s founding statesmen and has contributed to the decline of public institutions.

“In 2024, Nigeria allocated N1.336 trillion to healthcare in the national budget, yet Nigerians spend an estimated N1.6 trillion over $1 billion annually on medical treatment abroad. During the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Nigerians spent at least $29.29 billion on foreign medical care.”

Ogah added that between January and March 2024, Nigeria spent $38.17 million on foreign education, while in 2023 alone, $218.87 million was expended on the same.