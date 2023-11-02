Reps Move To Regulate Appointment Of Public Officers In Acting Capacity

The House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading, a bill seeking to amend the Interpretation Act, 2004, to provide conditions for appointment and assumption of offices in acting capacity. The proposed legislation entitled, “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Interpretation Act, Cap.

123, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to provide conditions for Appointment and Assumption of Office in Acting capacity, to provide the meaning of certain words and for Related Matters,” was jointly sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, and five other lawmakers.

Leading the debate on its general principles, Ugo- chinyere noted that the Interpretation Act was enacted to provide for the construction and interpretation of Acts of the National Assembly and certain other instruments. He said the bill seeks to provide for the amendment of sections 11 and 18 of the Principal Act, to provide for limitations and conditions for the appointment and assumption of office in an acting capacity on one hand and, on the other hand, to incorporate the meaning of certain words into the extant Act.

The lawmaker, who represents Ideato North/South Federal Constituency, recalled that the power to appoint a person in acting capacity has been, at best, described as abused in the recent past. He explained: “Section 11 of the Interpretation Act provides that where an enactment con- fers a power to appoint a person either to an office or to exercise any function, whether for a specified period or not, that power to so appoint includes the power to appoint that person by name;

the power to remove or suspend him and the power to reappoint or reinstate him as well as the power to appoint a person in acting capacity. “A closer look at paragraph (c) of subsection (1) of section 11 shows that the powers exercisable thereof are subject to limitations and conditions which may be provided by various other enactments; and this includes the power to reap- point or reinstate a previously suspended appointee.

“Mr Speaker, Honourable colleagues, whereas various enactments provide for clear limitations and conditions upon which an appointee may be reappointed or such limitations and conditions upon which a suspended appointee may be reinstated, there are no limitations and conditions provided for the appointment of persons in acting capacity.

Some persons held such offices for a very long period of time because there is no limitation provided by law regarding the duration for which such offices could be held in acting capacity. “Furthermore, the bill aims at providing the meaning of words such as ‘child’ and ‘youth’ alongside other words which their meanings were provided for under section 18 of the Interpretation Act. Without doubt, it is imperative to strengthen governance through this proposed amendment of the extant Interpretation Act.