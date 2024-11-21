Reps Move To Raise FCT High Court Judges From 70 To 100

Share

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed through a second reading of a Bill seeking to amend the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Act to provide for an increase in the number of Judges.

The bill sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu and five others proposes an amendment to Section 1 of the extant Act to increase the number of Judges in the FCT High Court from the current maximum of seventy judges (arising from the 2016 Amendment of the Act) to a minimum of one hundred judges thus allowing for greater judicial capacity to address the current and future needs of the court.

Leading the debate on its general principles, a co-sponsor, Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP, Nasarawa) stated that the bill seeks to address a fundamental aspect of the judiciary’s ability to deliver timely justice, which is an increase in the number of judges in the High Court of the FCT, Abuja, from the current maximum of seventy to a minimum of one hundred judges.

He recalled that at the beginning of the 2022/2023 legal year, the FCT High Court carried forward 12,513 pending cases from the previous year, underscoring a substantial backlog and over the same period, the court assigned an additional 5,952 new cases, bringing the workload to a level that greatly strains available judicial resources.

Gbefwi said, “I stand before you today to lead the debate on the general principles of a Bill for an Act to Amend the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Number of Judges) Act, Cap H6, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Provide for Increase in the Number of Judges in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for Other Related Matters.

“The bill, which was read the first time on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024, seeks to address a fundamental aspect of our judiciary’s ability to deliver timely justice, by seeking to increase the number of judges in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja stands as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s judicial framework, serving not only the residents of Abuja but also, in many respects, playing a pivotal role in cases of national importance.

“However, as it currently stands, the High Court of the FCT is limited in the number of judges it can engage. This inadequacy significantly affects the rising volume and complexity of cases brought before it.

“The court’s current judge compliment, though dedicated, is insufficient to keep up with these caseloads. The considerable backlog reflects the limitations faced by the court in addressing the high volume of cases, which is only anticipated to increase with Abuja’s population growth and economic development.

“Given the rapid expansion of Abuja’s population, coupled with an increasing caseload spanning various legal domains, the need for additional judges has become pressing”.

“Mr. Speaker, honourable colleagues, this amendment is crucial; it is no doubt a necessary intervention to uphold the principles of timely justice, judicial efficiency, and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“I urge all members to lend their support to this Bill, as it represents a concrete step towards strengthening our judiciary and ensuring that justice remains accessible and expeditious for all Nigerians.”

The bill was passed and referred to the Committee on FCT Judiciary and constitution review for further legislative action.

