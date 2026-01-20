Reps Move To Protect Digital Rights

The House of Representatives yesterday expressed its commitment to protecting the digital rights of Nigerians through balanced digital legislation.

The Lower House made the pledge at the one-day Joint Capacity Building Retreat on Digital Governance and Legislative Reporting, convened by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs with the support of Paradigm Initiative in Abuja.

It has also reaffirmed its mission to factual and innovative public communication to strengthen institutional credibility and support effective service delivery. Spokesman for the House, Akin Rotimi, said democracy functions more properly if the citizens are well informed.

He said: “Our vision is clear: to position the 10th Assembly as The People’s House, a Parliament that is trusted, responsive, and results driven. “Our mission is equally clear: to deliver timely, factual, and innovative public communication that strengthens institutional credibility and supports effective service delivery.

“This retreat reflects a deliberate commitment by the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs to invest in professionalism, ethics, competence, and institutional coherence in legislative communication.

“It reflects a broader reform journey guiding the work of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs. “Democracy functions best when citizens are well informed, when institutions communicate responsibly and when the media ecosystem upholds professionalism and public interest.”

Rotimi added: “As the volume of digital-related legislation before the National Assembly continues to grow, the responsibility to report such matters with insight, balance, and technical understanding also grows. “This gathering is timely and strategic. The legislative environment now operates within complex questions of digital governance, data protection, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, online safety, and digital rights.

“The responsibility to interpret these issues accurately and present them clearly to the Nigerian people rests on two key groups represented here today: the accredited Press Corps covering the National Assembly and the media teams that support members and House leadership.”

Paradigm Initiative Executive Director, Gbenga Sesan, noted that Nigeria’s desire to achieve a trilliondollar economy cannot be attained without digital security. According to him, both the media and the youths can make digital communication an emergency issue.

Speaking on mapping digital legislation in Nigeria, Sesan took an overview of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, AI and Innovation Bills, Digital Rights and Freedoms Bills, National Digital Economy and e-Governance Bill, Cybercrimes Acts amendments and the Child Online Access Protection Bill.