Reps Move to Impose Compulsory Voting on Eligible Nigerians

Worried by the growing voter apathy in the nation’s elections, the House of Representatives yesterday passed through second reading a bill seeking to make voting compulsory for all eligible Nigerians.

Titled: ‘A bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act, 2022 to make it mandatory for Nigerians of Maturity Age to vote in all National and State Elections and for Related matters (HB 1930)’, it is co-sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Daniel Ago (LP, Plateau).

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, Ago stated that the intent of the bill was to encourage greater citizen participation in the electoral process, noting that making voting compulsory, would address the persistent issue of voter apathy and deepen democracy.

He said: “Voting is not only the right but a civic responsibility. For global precedents, several democracies, including Australia, Belgium and Brazil for instance, have adopted mandatory voting for positive outcomes in terms of political participation and public accountability.

“For electoral apathy and voter inducement, mandatory voting can significantly reduce the influence of vote buying as more citizens vote.”

While supporting the bill, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu said it was the process of entrenching civic responsibility adding that citizenship comes with civic responsibilities.

According to him, in places like Australia, where voting is mandatory, absenting from voting is a criminal offence. “In other climes that we have travelled to or lived, personally in Australia, it is actually an offense for you not to vote during elections. “In Australia, it is an offence not to vote.

There are even certain incentives citizens are denied if they fail to participate in elections,” he informed. But kicking against the bill, Mark Esset (PDP, Akwa Ibom) said imposing compulsory voting on Nigerians was never an incentive to reform the electoral system. He argued that: “Let us not build something on nothing.

If citizens have lost faith in the electoral system, there is much work to be done. Many Nigerians abstain from voting because they believe their votes do not count. If we must make voting compulsory, we must also enact a law to ensure that every vote really counts”.

Similarly, Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) argued that there was no reason to make voting mandatory for Nigerians of voting age.

Speaking further, the lawmaker argued that the nation was yet to get it right with the election as even the credibility of the voter register was in question adding that many Nigerians live abroad.

Responding to the concerns raised by those against the bill, Speaker Abbas said every law has an exception so there should be no worries over the proposed legislation.

Although details of the bill regarding the punitive measures against the law, New Telegraph learnt that six months or a fine of N100, 000 is proposed for violators if the bill is passed into law.

When the bill was put to a voice vote by Speaker Abbas, the ayes had it and it was referred to the Committee on Constitution Review Electoral Matters for further legislative.

