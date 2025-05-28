Reps Move To Give Women 15% Representation In Armed Forces

Share

The House of Representatives Wednesday passed through second reading a bill to amend the Armed Forces Act to provide for a minimum of fifteen per cent (15%) representation of women in the enlistment, recruitment, and appointment of service personnel across all branches of the Nigerian Armed Forces, thereby promoting gender equity and inclusivity in military service.

Sponsored by Kafilat Ogbara, it is titled “A bill for an Act to amend the Armed Forces Act, Cap. A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to ensure at least 15 per cent of women representation in the enlistment, recruitment and appointment of service personnel, require the Armed Forces to provide and maintain a gender responsive compliance programme in the enlistment, recruitment, training, provision of accommodation, operational engagements, provision of logistics, marital status, posting and discipline of service personnel and ensure establishment of a unit to monitor and maintain records of gender responsive compliance programme and disaggregated data collation and for related matters”

Leading debate on the bill, Ogbara noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, comprising the Army, Navy, and Air Force, play a central role in safeguarding national security and defending the territorial integrity of the country.

“However, women’s participation in the armed forces remains significantly low, particularly in leadership and operational roles. The current legal framework under the Armed Forces Act, CAP A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, lacks specific provisions that guarantee gender inclusion or affirmative action in recruitment, training, and promotion”.

According to her, “This has resulted in systemic underrepresentation of women, reinforced by cultural and institutional biases. Globally, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security, as well as Nigeria’s National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325, advocate for increased participation of women in peace and security structures, including the military.

“These instruments highlight the importance of gender equity as a strategic imperative for operational effectiveness, legitimacy, and human rights compliance within the military.

“In response to these gaps, the proposed amendment seeks to introduce legally binding provisions that guarantee a minimum of 15% female representation in recruitment and appointments, and mandate a gender-responsive compliance framework across military operations.

“The inclusion of a gender-monitoring unit and systematic disaggregated data collation aligns with international best practices and Nigeria’s constitutional commitment to equality and non-discrimination under Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Furthermore, it resonates with the provisions of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to which Nigeria is a State Party.

“The bill therefore represents a strategic legislative intervention aimed at institutionalising gender inclusivity and addressing structural inequalities in the Armed Forces, thereby strengthening the professionalism, accountability, and representativeness of Nigeria’s military institutions”

The lawmaker noted that “The proposed amendment to the Armed Forces Act is not merely a legislative intervention—it is a call to justice, equity, and national progress.

“By institutionalising a minimum threshold for female representation, establishing a gender-responsive compliance framework, and mandating a robust system of monitoring and data collation, this bill seeks to transform the Nigerian Armed Forces into a more inclusive, accountable, and operationally effective institution.

“In a world where modern security challenges demand diverse perspectives and inclusive strategies, it is imperative that our armed forces reflect the full strength of our population—men and women alike.

“Voting in favour of this Bill is a vote for fairness, professionalism, and the fulfilment of our constitutional and international obligations. I therefore urge you, honourable colleagues, to rise in support of this noble cause and vote overwhelmingly for the passage of this Bill. Let us be on the right side of history”.

Share