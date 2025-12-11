Reps Move To Establish Specialised Medical College For Armed Forces

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading a bill proposing the establishment of a specialised medical college for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Sponsored by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, the bill seeks to create a military-run medical institution tasked with training doctors, specialist physicians, and allied health professionals for the Armed Forces and other uniformed services.

The proposal is informed by international models, national workforce data, and the operational needs of a modern military. Key drivers include the ongoing emigration of Nigerian doctors, frequent strikes disrupting civilian medical education, the need for military-specific medical training in areas such as tropical medicine, trauma care, CBRN response, and austere-environment medicine, and the operational advantage of a disciplined medical corps insulated from civilian strikes.

Benson emphasized that a nation’s healthcare capacity is a major determinant of its security posture. He highlighted the critical need for dependable medical support in the Nigerian Army for force health protection, casualty management, preventive medicine, and troop welfare.

Despite progress by the Nigerian Army Medical Corps (NAMC), the wider national health sector faces persistent doctor shortages, unequal specialist distribution, and a steady outflow of professionals abroad. Between 2016 and 2018, over 9,000 Nigerian doctors emigrated, with estimates suggesting up to half of all licensed Nigerian doctors have left the country at some point in their careers. Presently, the Army has only 189 doctors, nearly 40% of whom are undergoing specialist training outside the military.

“The Army’s requirement for doctors is at least 15 times the current number,” Benson noted, adding that similar shortages affect the Navy and Air Force. He warned that these gaps have operational consequences, hindering routine health services, surgical capacity, and staffing of military medical facilities.

He also cited frequent strike actions by university staff unions as a major disruption to medical education, noting that students exposed to prolonged academic interruptions face delayed completion and lower retention of knowledge.

Benson explained that military medical institutions internationally, such as India’s Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and the U.S. Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS), operate under military command, providing continuity, operational readiness, and specialised training that includes leadership, military medicine, and biomedical research.

He argued that a dedicated Nigerian Military Medical College would allow for contractual obligations and incentives to retain trained personnel, including service scholarships, guaranteed employment, and structured career progression. In-house trained physicians would be familiar with military protocols, ready for rapid deployment during national emergencies, peacekeeping missions, and joint operations, reducing reliance on civilian secondees.

The college would also facilitate operational research tailored to Nigeria’s security context, covering trauma systems, endemic disease control in deployment areas, troop mental health, and rehabilitative medicine.

Benson concluded that the proposed Nigerian Military Medical College (NMMC) would operate as a fully accredited medical school under the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), ensuring a sustainable, mission-focused pipeline of medical professionals for the Armed Forces.