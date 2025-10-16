Reps Move To Establish Oil, Gas Decommissioning Commission

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) on Thursday commenced a public hearing on the National Commission for Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations (NC-DOGI) Bill, 2024, which seeks to establish a specialized regulatory body to oversee the safe dismantling, removal, and environmental restoration of oil and gas facilities across the country.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Alhassan Doguwa, said the hearing marked a critical stage in the legislative process, emphasizing transparency, inclusiveness, and public participation in lawmaking.

He explained that the proposed commission aims to tackle persistent challenges associated with the abandonment and decommissioning of oil and gas installations, which have continued to create environmental, economic, and social hazards, especially in host communities across the Niger Delta and other oil-producing regions.

“This bill is a significant legislative proposal because it touches on the welfare of our people, the protection of our environment, and the livelihoods of host communities,” Doguwa stated.

“It reflects parliament’s commitment to ensuring that the growth of the oil and gas sector aligns with environmental responsibility and sustainable community development.”

The lawmaker clarified that the session was not an investigative hearing but a consultative platform to gather diverse perspectives that would guide the House toward an informed legislative decision.

“Our role is to listen objectively, collate all viewpoints, and evaluate them carefully before presenting our recommendations to the House,” he explained.

Doguwa noted that while the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) already makes provisions for decommissioning and abandonment under Sections 232 and 233, with responsibilities assigned to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDPRA), the growing scale and technical demands of decommissioning activities may necessitate a dedicated institution.

According to him, the public hearing will assess whether the existing framework is sufficient or if a specialized commission would better serve the national interest.

“We encourage all participants to engage constructively and present evidence-based submissions that will help shape a balanced, effective, and sustainable framework for managing decommissioning activities in the oil and gas sector,” Doguwa added.

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the legislative outcome strengthens environmental governance, promotes accountability, and safeguards the well-being of oil-producing communities.