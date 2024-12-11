Reps Move To Establish More Specialist Eye Care Centres

""" """

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed through a second reading, a bill seeking to amend the National Eye Centre Act, 2004, to provide for the establishment of more specialist eye care centres.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and 6 other lawmakers.

While leading the debate on its general principles, Kalu noted that the bill seeks to enhance access to qualitative eye care services across the six geo-political zones of the nation.

According to him, the proposed amendments seek to address the pressing need for more specialist eye care centres to cater for the growing population and address the rising cases of eye diseases in the country.

He lamented that preventable and treatable eye conditions are a leading cause of disability in Nigeria, with cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive errors remaining prevalent in many parts of the country, especially the rural areas where access to specialised care is limited.

He expressed optimism that the proposed amendments will rectify this situation by expanding the establishment of National Eye Centres to strategic locations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He added that by doing so, we aim to provide a framework that will enhance and improve access to quality eye care, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind due to geographical barriers.

Kalu said, “I rise to lead the debate on the general principles of a Bill for an Act to amend the National Eye Centre Act, Cap N38, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which seeks to enhance access to qualitative eye care services across the six geo-political zones of our beloved nation.

“The proposed amendments seek to address the pressing need for more specialist eye care centres to cater for the growing population and address the rising cases of eye diseases in the country. The Bill was read for the first time on Wednesday, 20th December, 2023.

“As we are all aware, access to quality healthcare services, especially in specialised areas like eye care, is crucial for the well-being of our citizens.

“The statistics reveal that preventable and treatable eye conditions are a leading cause of disability in Nigeria, with cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive errors remaining prevalent in many parts of the country, especially the rural areas where access to specialised care is limited.

“Unfortunately, the existing National Eye Centre in Kaduna, though commendable in its efforts, is unable to adequately meet the eye care needs of our vast and diverse nation. This inadequacy has led to disparities in access to eye care services, particularly for those in remote or underserved areas.

“The proposed amendments, thus aim to rectify this situation by expanding the establishment of National Eye Centres to strategic locations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“By doing so, we aim to provide a framework that will enhance and improve access to quality eye care, ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind due to geographical barriers.

“The creation of 5 additional Specialist Eye Care Centres spread across the remaining 5 geopolitical zones of Nigeria not originally covered by the principal legislation which only provided for an Eye Care Centre in Kaduna, North West Nigeria. The establishment of separate Boards to govern each centre and academic committees to oversee academic affairs”.

