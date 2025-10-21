Reps Move To Ensure Early Budget Submission, Set September Deadline

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the second reading of a bill aimed at ensuring the timely presentation of budget proposals for early legislative approval.

If enacted, the bill will make it mandatory for the President and state governors to present budget proposals on or before the end of September each year.

Sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the legislation is titled: “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to ensure timely presentation of annual budget estimates by the executive to the legislature; to enhance fiscal transparency by ensuring timely submission of audited financial statements; to classify public expenditure under defined heads with prescribed ratios; and to provide for medium and long-term planning for infrastructure and human capital development at federal and state levels, among other matters.”

The bill seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal governance by embedding discipline, transparency, and long-term planning into the budgeting process. It also aims to align fiscal operations with development outcomes and ensure evidence-based resource allocation.

Leading the debate on the general principles, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, standing in for the Deputy Speaker, highlighted recurring challenges in Nigeria’s budgeting system, including late presentation and passage of budgets, poor alignment of Appropriation Acts with audited performance, and fragmented fiscal reporting. He said these inefficiencies undermine economic growth and erode public trust in government’s ability to manage resources responsibly. He added that the bill provides a structural remedy to embed fiscal discipline, transparency, and long-term vision into the Constitution.

The bill, comprising four clauses, proposes to amend Sections 81 and 121 of the Constitution to require the President to present budget estimates to a Joint Session of the National Assembly by the last working day of September each year, whereas the current Constitution only allows presentation to each House separately. It also mandates the submission of audited financial statements for the preceding three years alongside each budget. The legislation requires budgets to be organized into five expenditure heads with prescribed minimum and maximum ratios, specifically, infrastructure at no less than 30 percent, human capital development no less than 20 percent, personnel costs not more than 15 percent, administrative overheads not more than 10 percent, and debt obligations not more than 25 percent. Preliminary expenditure accounts must accompany supplementary budgets, and five-year projections for infrastructure and human capital development must be included, with similar provisions applying to state governments.

The bill was unanimously endorsed by the House.