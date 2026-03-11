Reps Move To Criminalise Party Dual Membership, Propose N10m Fine

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) 2026 for the third reading to prohibit individuals from being members of more than one political party simultaneously.

In the amendment, any politician who registers with two or more political parties at the same time is liable to a prison term of two years and/or a fine of N10m.

The proposed amendment introduces three new subsections to Section 77 of the Act, which deals with political party membership.

The provision states that any individual discovered to be registered in more than one political party at the same time would have such memberships declared invalid.

The new provision states that “A person shall not be registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time.

“Where it is established that a person is registered as a member of more than one political party at the same time, such dual membership shall be void, and the person shall cease to be recognised as a valid member of any political party pending regularisation in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the constitution of the political party concerned.

“A person who knowingly registers or maintains membership in more than one political party at the same time commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N10m or to imprisonment for a term of two years, or both.”

While presenting the amendment for debate and later consideration at the Committee of the Whole, House leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, stated that when passed and signed into law, the amendment is expected to strengthen the legal framework regulating party affiliation and introduce criminal penalties for violations relating to party membership.

Represented by Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), the majority leader, explained that the spirit behind the amendment was to checkmate cases of politicians allegedly maintaining links with multiple political parties, a practice critics say undermines party discipline and weakens Nigeria’s electoral system.

Those who spoke in favour of the bill include the minority leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), who seconded the motion for the consideration of the bill, House spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), and Hon. Bitrus Kwamoti (PDP, Adamawa)