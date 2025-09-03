Reps Move To Build Capacity Of Members On Public Debt, Borrowing Oversight

The House of Representatives is set to build the capacity of members of the Public Accounts and Finance Committees for effective oversight of public debt and borrowing.

The Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Bamidele Salam, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday said the training will take place during the 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC) from September 8 to 12, 2025, at the National Assembly.

He said the organisers, the five-day event will focus on building the capacity of PACs and Finance Committees for effective oversight of public debt and borrowing; Examining debt trends and risks in the region; Defining parliamentary roles in debt governance; Developing strategies to ensure debt sustainability.

“This conference provides a robust platform for learning, engagement, and experience-sharing among committees and key stakeholders. It will help advance fiscal responsibility and transparency across the sub-region,” he said.

Salam also confirmed that Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, will officially declare the event open, while the Minister of Finance will deliver the keynote address.

Dignitaries expected include the Chairpersons of WAAPAC and AFROPAC, alongside goodwill messages from the UNDP Country Director, global development partners, and sister parliamentary organisations.

He urged the Nigerian media to collaborate with the House to give wide coverage, describing it as an opportunity to showcase Nigeria as host of one of the most important parliamentary accountability conferences in Africa.

The 11th WAAPAC Conference is expected to set the stage for stronger legislative oversight and sustainable debt management practices across West Africa.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the WAAPAC Secretariat in Accra, Ghana.

WAAPAC was established in 2009 following a World Bank Institute seminar in partnership with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the Parliamentary Centre (PC). Legislatures from Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone participated in that historic session, resolving to create a sub-regional body that would strengthen parliamentary accountability through peer learning and knowledge sharing.

This year’s conference, themed “Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight of Public Debt: The Role of Finance and Public Accounts Committees,” is expected to attract over 300 participants, including lawmakers, auditors, fiscal policy experts, and public finance professionals from across West Africa and beyond.

The General Assembly will also deliberate on WAAPAC’s organisational growth and governance. The conference is expected to close with country-specific action plans to strengthen parliamentary oversight of public debt across West Africa.

Delegates will include members of Public Accounts and Finance Committees, parliamentary staff, and Auditors-General from across the region, as well as representatives from eSwatini, Kenya, South Africa, and sister parliamentary networks such as AFROPAC and SADCOPAC.