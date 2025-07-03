Reps Move To Boost Food Security, Convoke Nutrition Summit

In a renewed effort to tackle the lingering issue of food insecurity in Nigeria, the House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security has announced plans to host a national summit to chart a new course.

Chairman of the committee, Chike Okafor, disclosed during a press briefing at the National Assembly on Thursday that the summit would be held during the House Open Week, from Monday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 10, in Abuja.

He said the event would bring together all key stakeholders to engage in robust discussions aimed at finding sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s nutrition and food security challenges.

Okafor expressed concern that despite decades of national policies and programs designed to improve nutrition and food systems, the country still battles alarming levels of malnutrition and food insecurity. He noted that children under the age of five, pregnant and nursing mothers, and vulnerable populations in rural areas continue to bear the greatest burden of the crisis.

He identified several factors contributing to the problem, including the impact of climate change and environmental degradation, persistent insecurity in major food-producing regions, high inflation and cost of living, poor infrastructure for food storage, processing and distribution, and inadequate public investment in nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions.

According to Okafor, the summit, themed “Curbing Malnutrition and Food Insecurity Through Effective Synergies,” is designed as a multi-sectoral, multi-stakeholder engagement platform that will bring together representatives from the executive and legislative arms of government at federal, state, and local levels, as well as development partners and private sector actors.

The summit will aim to harmonize legislative, policy, and programmatic responses to food and nutrition challenges across all tiers of government. It will also explore innovative and sustainable financing options for nutrition-related interventions, including public-private partnerships. Other key goals include the development of strategies for building resilient and inclusive food systems, strengthening parliamentary oversight and accountability mechanisms, and aligning development partner interventions with national legislative priorities to ensure greater coordination and impact.

Highlights of the summit will include presentations on ongoing legislative and executive nutrition programs, including the N-774 Initiative. The event will also feature the unveiling of a Legislative Toolkit on Nutrition and Food Security, as well as the drafting and adoption of a National Communiqué to guide future legislative and policy actions.

Okafor emphasized that the summit is not intended to be a ceremonial event but a catalyst for decisive and coordinated action. He said it is expected to produce strengthened legislative frameworks at both federal and state levels, improved budgetary allocations and tracking for nutrition funding, clear policy reform recommendations, better inter-agency coordination, and a roadmap for effective implementation and domestication of nutrition policies by State Houses of Assembly.

He stressed that Nigeria cannot afford to overlook the nutritional needs of its most vulnerable citizens and reiterated the House’s commitment to finding lasting solutions to hunger and malnutrition through collaborative and evidence-based approaches.