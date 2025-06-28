Reps Move Against Age Falsification, Stagnation In Public Service

The House of Representatives has taken decisive steps to tackle key challenges in the Nigerian public service, including age falsification, career stagnation, and the policy of compulsory retirement of directors after eight years in office.

The lawmakers are also considering the introduction of a 30-day widowhood leave policy.

Speaking at a public hearing organised by the House Committee on Public Service Matters, Tajudeen Abbas described the event as an open dialogue on legislative proposals designed to enhance welfare, institutional efficiency, and public service accountability.

One of the key motions under review seeks to abolish the mandatory retirement policy for directors who have served eight years, irrespective of their age or remaining years in service.

“While this policy may have been well-intentioned, it has sparked serious concerns. Many view it as a waste of talent and institutional knowledge, as it prematurely forces experienced professionals out of service,” Abbas stated.

“This motion urges us to rethink the policy’s impact on leadership continuity and productivity.”

The Speaker also highlighted a motion aimed at addressing the widespread problem of stagnation in civil service promotions. He noted that many diligent civil servants face stalled career advancement despite consistent performance and years of service.

“This stagnation undermines morale, stifles innovation, and weakens the overall effectiveness of our public institutions,” he said.

“The motion calls for a thorough investigation and structural reforms to restore merit and efficiency in the promotion process.”

Another motion under consideration proposes action against age falsification in the civil service—a long-standing issue that, according to the Speaker, undermines integrity, succession planning, and institutional trust.

“The motion calls for the adoption of technology-driven verification systems, institutional reforms, and strict legal accountability to eradicate this malpractice,” he added.

Also on the agenda was a proposed 30-day widowhood leave in the public service. Abbas emphasised that all the motions being considered were focused on real people and institutions and required active citizen engagement to shape effective and inclusive legislation.

“We welcome your insights, observations, and recommendations to help us develop responsive laws that align with global best practices while addressing local realities,” he said.

The Speaker also revealed that the House is considering a Bill to repeal the National Assembly Service Commission Act, 2014, and enact the National Assembly Service Act, 2025, as part of efforts to modernise legislative administration.

Additionally, a proposed amendment to the National Assembly Service Pension Board Act, 2023 seeks to reconstitute the membership of the Pension Board, establish an equitable framework for gratuity payments, and create a dedicated pension fund.

“These reforms are a moral imperative to ensure that those who have served the Assembly with dedication are treated with fairness and dignity in retirement,” Abbas said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Service Matters, Hon. Sani Bala, pledged that the committee would thoroughly examine the proposals and engage with stakeholders to ensure transparent, diligent, and people-centered outcomes.

“The issues under consideration are vital to good governance and affect millions of Nigerians who rely on an effective public service,” Bala said.

“We are committed to promoting fairness, equity, and accountability in the system.”

Also speaking at the hearing, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, commended the House for the legislative initiative and proposed that the widowhood leave be renamed “bereavement leave” to make it gender-inclusive.

He further called for such leave to be accompanied by 100% of the employee’s monthly salary, stating:

“Nigerian workers suffer systemic insensitivity to their emotional and psychological well-being due to the absence of statutes like this. A bereavement leave policy would allow affected workers time to heal and return to work healthier and more productive.”

Ajaero cited countries like South Africa and France as examples where such progressive policies are already in place.