Reps Mourns Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives announced the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House.

Prior to her demise, Hon. Oriyomi represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State.

New Telegraph reports that Onanuga passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication to public service.

Born on December 2, 1965, Onanuga was a trailblazing leader first elected to the House in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As Chairperson of the Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development in the 9th Assembly, she championed women’s empowerment and social welfare initiatives.

Re-elected in 2023, she became the Deputy Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, demonstrating exceptional leadership in parliamentary discipline and legislative affairs.

Affectionately called “Ijaya” by her colleagues and constituents, Onanuga was celebrated for her intellect, humility, and passion for excellence.

Her contributions to Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in Ogun State’s Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North constituency, reflect her tireless dedication to improving the lives of Nigerians.

The House of Representatives, through its spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., extended condolences to Onanuga’s family, associates, the Government and People of Ogun State, and the National Assembly.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by her family.

