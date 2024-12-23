Reps Mourn Tragic Loss Of Nigerians

Share

The House of Representatives has mourned the tragic loss of lives, including children, in three unfortunate stampedes that occurred in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja during a funfair and two charity events.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Spokesperson for the House of Representatives in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, commiserated with Nigerians and the affected families.

He said the heartbreaking incidents led to the deaths of innocent citizens, including children, with many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

This, he said, happened at the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo State; the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja; and Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to him, these tragedies were reportedly caused by severe overcrowding at the events, leaving the nation in mourning.

“The house is deeply concerned about the increasing frequency of such incidents and the devastating impact they have on families and communities.

“These incidents serve as a painful reminder of the urgent need for stronger safety measures at public gatherings and events.” mi said the speaker of the House of Reps, Mr Tajudeen Abbas described the incidents as unfortunate and called for a thorough investigation to prevent recurrence.

He also urged caution during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

“As we mourn the loss of these young lives, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and the protection of human life.”

