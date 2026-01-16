Reps Minority Salutes Fallen Heroes, Wants Improved Welfare For Military

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has hailed the efforts of fallen heroes in the country, calling for improved welfare for the military.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader, Hon. Ali Isa J.C, Minority Whip, Hon. Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader and Hon. George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minority Whip.

The statement reads: “On the occasion of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives salutes the sacrifices of our gallant soldiers who paid the ultimate price, at various epochs, for the sovereignty and defence of our country.

“We also note that today, January 15th, which is marked yearly, to remember the exploits and contributions of past and present military officers and men to national security, allows every citizen to have an introspection and canvass for harmonious relationships, peaceful coexistence, and national cohesion of all, amid the growing security challenges”

The opposition lawmakers noted that “Given the rising trend of insecurity across the country, and cognisant of the courageous efforts of the armed forces in tackling and addressing the menace, the Caucus wishes to admonish our officers and men not to rest on their oars.

“We like to reiterate that they are assured of the prayers and good wishes of all Nigerians at all times, and in all situations.

“Conscious of the effects of insecurity on economic growth and national development, the Caucus urges the Federal Government to evolve necessary measures towards improving the welfare schemes of the armed forces, and the provision of enhanced security equipment, arms and ammunition that will enable the military to effectively and efficiently curtail, and possibly wipe out the purveyors of varied insecurity in the country.

“As a responsible and responsive group of lawmakers, the Caucus pledges to pursue legislative actions, where and when necessary, towards ensuring that the armed forces have all that is needed to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians”.