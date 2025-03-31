Reps Minority Condemns Killings In Edo

Share

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the barbaric killing of hunters from Kano in Edo State.

This was contained in a joint statement by minority leader, Kingsley O. Chinda, minority whip, Ali Isa JC, PhD and deputy minority leader, Aliyu. Madaki.

They said, “It is with extreme shock and grief that we received the news of the barbaric murder of about 16 Nigerians, mainly northerners, by a gang of lawless anarchists in Edo State in the last couple of days.

“We find such brutal killings of innocent Nigerians in any part of the country by lawless mobs very reprehensible, and if allowed to fester without being put in check by responsible organs of the federal government, such actions could threaten the peace and unity of the country.

“As such, we, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, condemn this violent attack on the northern travellers, which culminated in their gruesome deaths.

“We implore all Nigerians to never ro resort to such jungle attacks on their fellow citizens but to always implore the services of lawful authorities whenever they notice any issue of concern.

“We are a nation under the rule of laws, and our law enforcement agencies are always available to partner with every Nigerian to assuage their concerns.

“In the face of this grave incident, which is already setting emotions on edge in parts of the country, we hereby call on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armes Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the security agencies to investigate this matter and bring all those involved in the killings to book in order to prevent its recurrence. And also adequate compensation should also be paid to the affected families.

“We also call on all Nigerians to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and allow the federal and state governments to get to the root of this matter in the interest of justice.

“We express our sincere sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims even as we assure them and all Nigerians that we, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, will remain eternally vigilant until justice is done on this matter”.

