Reps’ Minority Condemns Killing Of 12 Travellers In Plateau

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the killings of travelers last Friday in Plateau State by some locals.

The caucus stated this in a statement jointly signed by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, Minority Whip, Ali Isa, and Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi.

The statement said: “We are deeply saddened and outraged by the heinous attack that took place in Plateau State on Friday, June 21, 2025, in which 31 innocent wedding travellers, members of the Basawa community from Zaria, Kaduna State, were ambushed while en route to a marriage ceremony in Pau.

“Among the 12 killed were the father, younger brother, and uncle of the groom. The grief and anguish visited upon this family, and upon a community that had set out in joy, are both staggering and unconscionable.

“According to survivors, the victims had clearly explained their mission: they were not combatants, nor were they party to any conflict.”

