Reps Member Sponsors 76 Lawyers, 36 Medical Doctors Students In Kano

The member representing Fagge Federal Constituency in Kano State at the House of Representatives, Bar. Mohammed Bello Shehu has sponsored 76 students undergoing Law courses and 36 others studying medicine at Bayero University and other universities of learning.

Additionally, the legislature spent over N38 million for the settlement of tuition fees to over 512 students from the Constituency in different tertiary institutions.

Bar. Shehu, who disclosed this during an interactive session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano, held at the Press Centre, said the gesture will be sustained as long as he remains at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

Among the beneficiaries of the gesture are students studying at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state; and School of Hygiene, Kano, which has the highest number of beneficiaries.

According to him, plans have also been concluded to build a primary school at Rijjyar Lemo axis which does not have a single primary school over the years.

“Rijjyar Lemo does not have a single primary school. We took note of this; and already, I have already secured a location for the building of a modern primary school within the area, We have earmarked N50 million for the commencement of the project,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the fact that Fagge in Kano is. Known for tailoring business, Bar. Shehu has also commenced sponsorship of cluster tailoring outfits within his constituency for major contracts.

He said arrangements have been concluded to register them with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) so that they can get contracts to sow uniforms for schools, military and Para-military agencies.

We are also lobbying the sowing of prison uniforms and other uniforms by our trained and empowered tailors in Fagge.

Bar. Shehu said his office is not keeping a blind eye on the issue of flooding and erosion that have continued to devastate Fagge Constituency, as he has already commenced moves to access ecological funds from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

On his plans to the Sabon Gari residents, an enclave dominated by non-natives, Bar. Shehu said he has come up with a budget to rehabilitate, at least, two roads within the Sabon Gari area.