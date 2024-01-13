Reps Member, Sowunmi, Visits Constituents In Ojo, Promises To Protect Their Interests

A member of the Federal House of Representative, representing Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Hon. Oluwaseyi Ayopo Sowunmi has promised never to let down his constituents. Sowunmi made the promise over the weekend, when he embarked on courtesy visits to four traditional rulers in his constituency to thank them for the support given to him.

After the tour of the monarchs’ palaces, he told his constituents at a reception organised for him that he had listened to what all the monarchs told him, and promised never to let them down, adding that he will not discriminate between those who voted for him and those who did not.

“We are all one big fami- ly irrespective of the political parties we belong to, why I am here is to thank you all and celebrate with you because I was not with you during the festive period. I promise not to disappoint you, but to represent you well. “I appreciate you all, I want to promise to be faithful to you because we have no other place to call home than whe

re we are now. Thank you all for standing by me,” he said. The courtesy visit started Oba Nofiu Dauda Oduowoiya, and moved to the Palace of Oba Kazeem Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa, where he was received with pomp and ceremony by the monarch, and the Chiefs.

The train also moved to the palace of Oba Momodu Afolabi Ashafa, the Aladi of Ijanikin Kingdom, where he was also received by a large crowd from the town to the palace.

The elated Oba Ashafa named the House of Reps member ‘Omowale’ and prayed for him to have a successful tenure and urged him not to forget where he was coming from and told him to always remember his constituents in whatever he does.

While at the palace of Oloto, it was like a carnival as the whole place was filled to the brim with guests and well-wishers. Oloto prayed for him and urged him to be wary of gossip and rumour mongers, saying that such people will never do him good, but rather de-market him because of selfish interests.