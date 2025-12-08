Reps Member Raises The Alarm As Voters’ Apathy Hits Urhobo Nation

The member, representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Waive, has warned that the declining numbers of voters in Delta Central Senatorial District, has become worrisome.

The member said the trend was posing a serious threat to the political relevance of the zone. Speaking at the Delta Central APC Leaders and Stakeholders’ meeting at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area yesterday, Waive, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, said Delta Central once accounted for about 60 percent of total votes in Delta State when the state was created in 1991.

He lamented that the figure has dropped drastically to about 30 per cent, even though the district had not experienced war, natural disaster or any pandemic that could justify such a decline.

Visibly worried, Waive said some local governments that produced over 50,000 votes in past election cycles now struggle to achieve significantly lower numbers. He said, “Something is going wrong. If we, the current political leaders, fail to act, our population will continue to shrink.