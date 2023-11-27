Reps Member Offers Special Prayers For Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Others

Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, Kano, in the House of Representatives on Sunday hosted 1,000 Ulamas at his country home of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano for a special prayer session for President Bola Tinubu and the country, the National leader of NNPP and Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s at Supreme Court, and for the success of the honourable member.

During the session, the clerics completed the Quran 1,101 times and offered special prayers for peace and political stability in the country, according to the statement issued by his media aide, Sani Ibrahim Paki in the state capital.

In his brief remarks, Hon Jibrin said his relationship with President Tinubu is no secret, adding that Kwankwaso is his mentor and will continue to support the harmonious relationship between the president and Kwankwaso.

Jibrin said the NNPP is a very promising party and is still open to collaboration, alliance, and merger with the APC and even with the PDP, LP, or any other party that shows interest, so long as it is for the good of Nigerians.

The fourth-term lawmaker also promised to deploy his modest political network to reach out to gladiators in Kano politics towards resolving all resolvable issues and to de-escalate the current tension in the state as a result of the Kano Governorship seat.

Also, after the prayer session, he hosted 5,000 primary school kids across his constituency, as he often does, provided them with school kits, and assured them of the good plans of the federal and state governments, especially on free education and school feeding programs.