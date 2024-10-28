Reps Member, Ikwechegh Petitioned For Assault Against Bolt Driver

Share

An e-hailing driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, has formally filed a petition against House of Representatives member, Alex Ikwechegh over alleged assault.

The member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency was alleged for assault, abuse of power, and threats to his life.

The petition, directed to Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, details the incident that occurred on October 27, 2024, when Abuwatseya attempted to deliver a food package to the lawmaker’s residence in Maitama, Abuja.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Ikwechegh, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was seen verbally and physically assaulting the driver after Abuwatseya requested that the lawmaker collect his package outside the gate.

Ikwechegh, reportedly angered by the request, slapped the driver multiple times, questioning if the driver understood his status and threatening to make him “disappear” without facing consequences.

Abuwatseya’s lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe from Deji Adeyanju & Partners, filed the petition, calling for an immediate investigation and prosecution of Ikwechegh.

According to the petition, the driver was following standard e-hailing protocols that discourage drivers from entering private compounds, instead asking the client to retrieve the package at the gate.

However, Ikwechegh allegedly disregarded this protocol, escalating the situation and assaulting the driver, as captured in the video evidence.

The petition also revealed that following the altercation, the driver was detained at Maitama Police Station, where his car was seized.

The letter to the Inspector-General of Police emphasized that the lawmaker’s behaviour was not only an abuse of power but also a direct threat to the safety of a working Nigerian citizen.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has since invited Ikwechegh for questioning, confirming that it is aware of the incident and that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

