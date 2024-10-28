Reps Member, Ikwechegh Arrested Over Bolt Driver’s Assault

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the ongoing interrogation of Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives for Aba North & South Federal Constituency, over allegations of assaulting a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at a residence in Zamfara Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, following a dispute over a delivery.

In a viral video, Hon. Ikwechegh allegedly slapped the driver after Abuwatseya requested the delivery fee, questioning the lawmaker’s identity.

During the altercation, Ikwechegh reportedly threatened the driver, claiming he could “make him disappear” without facing repercussions.

In a statement issued on Monday, Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that the altercation began over the delivery method.

Adeh expressed concern over Ikwechegh’s dismissive attitude toward law enforcement, noting that the lawmaker reportedly challenged Abuwatseya to contact Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, allegedly saying, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police.”

The incident has drawn public outrage, with many criticizing the lawmaker for his alleged actions and perceived disregard for police authority.

The Commissioner of Police for the FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, has ordered a thorough investigation, emphasizing the command’s commitment to justice and impartiality.

Adeh confirmed that appropriate legal actions would follow upon completion of the investigation.

The FCT Police Command reassured the public of its dedication to maintaining law and order, urging citizens not to misuse the names of high-ranking officials to intimidate others.

