Reps Member Donates N1m For Summer Classes In Kwara

The lawmaker representing the Ilorin East/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Ahmed Yinka Aluko has donated the sum of One million naira to support carefully selected summer lesson classes in his constituency.

According to him, the primary goal of this endeavour is to empower the selected summer lesson classes to effectively facilitate educational activities for the benefit of students within the constituency during this long holiday period.

The disbursement of funds was overseen by an ad-hoc committee that was established for this specific purpose.

Aluko, who stated that this is not the first instance of his support for such laudable initiatives within his constituency, disclosed that there has been an expansion in the number of summer classes this year.

The lawmaker, who reiterated his unwavering dedication to elevating education as a key legislative priority, reaffirmed his commitment to advancing this agenda for the overall benefit of students in his constituency and Kwara state at large.