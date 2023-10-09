Reps Member Commissions Multi-Million Naira Classrooms To Boost Education In Benue Community

A member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West at the National Assembly, Hon. Asema Achado, has commissioned a multi-million naira block of four classrooms built by the Masev Development Association (MDA) at the Masev Community Secondary School (MCSS) Taraku, in the local government to boost education in the area.

The four blocks of classrooms are executed under the leadership of Prof. Vitalis Tarhule-led Masev Development Association, MDA.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Asema who was represented by ACG Peter Pevigyo (rtd), commended MDA for reviving the school which had gone comatose, and urged constituents to ensure that the school does not go moribund again.

Hon. Achado also tasked teachers and learners on high-quality teaching and digital learning as well as parents on prompt payment of school fees for the development of the school as he promised to look into other challenges confronting the school.

The President General of MDA, Prof. Vitalis Tarhule, in a remark, recalled that ‘the school had gone moribund with zero student population, until MDA renovated a block of three classrooms in August 2022 and as a result, a number 510 students were enrolled for the 2022/2023 session, but the school urgently required additional classrooms owing to inadequate of learning and teaching facilities’.

Prof. Tarhule, who is also the current Dean of Postgraduate School at the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi said that MDA thought it wise, to embark on the multimillionaire classrooms block through the commonwealth of Masev people.

On the dedication of the block to Hon. Justice Aondover Kakaan, the immediate past Chief Judge of Benue State, and the first Masev man to have risen to the position of Judge of a High Court, Prof. Tarhule said the honour was for Justice Kaka’an to “serve as a role model for students to emulate his accomplishments to the greater glory of the people”.

In his remarks, Justice Kaka’an commended Prof. Tarhule led MDA NEC doing the association proud and stressed the need for the association to upgrade and install computers at the school to ensure that students who graduate from the school are computer literate.

Justice Kaka’an used the occasion to warn against encroachment on the school land and called for watertight security to guard against theft and destruction of the school’s facilities.

Also speaking, a member representing Gwer Constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Elias Audu, said he would liaise with the state government to increase teachers and also facilitate the building of an ICT block at the school as part of his constituency project.

The principal of the school, Mr. David Natu, while welcoming guests, expressed gratitude to MDA for its intervention, and called for more assistance in the areas of employment of teachers, upgrading of the ICT center of the school with modern computers for online transmission of examination results, the establishment of science laboratory, power supply, library, sporting facilities, water supply and other important needs.

In his remarks, the Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of MCSS Taraku Prof. James Apam, assured of BOT’s sustained support to develop MCSS, Taraku so that the students schooling there would become well educated like some of them who have attained professorial status.