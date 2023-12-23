Reps Meet Finance Minister, As Presidential Palliative Set To Disburse N75bn Loans

In furtherance of its determination to see to the timely implementation of the small and medium enterprises component of the presidential palliative grants and loans, the House of Representatives Committee on SME met with the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Economy, Mr Wale Edun to ascertain the extent of funding and releases made to implementing MDAs.

While receiving the minister, the chairman of the Committee, Rep. Mansur Manu said the 10th House of Representatives under the leadership of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas places a high premium on SME development.

He said it was in light of this that the Speaker decided to create a standing committee on SMEs to ensure effective oversight of the SME activities and programmes of line MDAs.

According to the Rep Manu, the Committee was committed to delivering in line with the 10th House Legislative Agenda assuring that implementing MDAs will be closely monitored.

The House Committee had previously met with other officials including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Doris Anite, Accountant General of the Federation and DG/CEO of SMEDAN, Mr Charles Odii in this regard.

The Presidential Palliative Grants and Loans come in three tranches of N50,000 grants to 1 million nano businesses, N100,000 – N1 million and N75 billion to manufacturers and are due for disbursement anytime soon.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had directed for the implementation of the palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy across the agricultural, transportation, social safety and SME sectors of the economy in July 2023 and subsequently, the House of Representatives resolution mandating its committee on SME to interface with officials of government responsible to ensure timely and effective implementation of the comforting.