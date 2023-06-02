Reps’ Leadership: Gale Of Endorsements For Abbas, Kalu

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) unveiled Hon Tajudeen Abbas and Hon Benjamin Kalu as the preferred candidates for the position of Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the 10th House of Representatives and Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Barau for Senate president and Senate Deputy president, the news was greeted with protests from and within the party.

In the House of Representatives, some of the aspirants under the auspices of G-7 drew battle line and vowed to field consensus candidates to challenge the ruling party’s decision. Similarly, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Abdulaziz Yari are also contesting the contest.

Withdrawals

However, in the House of Representatives, the duo of Abbas and Kalu are suddenly overcoming the initial rejection as things seem to be working in their favour. At least, five aspirants have withdrawn from the race in deference to the party’s position to support Abbas and Kalu.

They are House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano); Abdulraheem Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki Yelleman from Jigawa State. Also, three deputy speakership aspirants, Abiola Makinde (APC-Ondo), Francis Waive (APC-Delta) and Julius Ihonvbere (APC- Edo) have stepped down for the party’s anointed candidate, Benjamin Kalu.

Group endorsements

The first group to endorse the candidature of Abbas and Kalu was the Joint Task-10th Assembly, a coalition of returning and members-elect from the eight political parties that won elections into the 10th Assembly. As part of their solidarity with the anointed candidate, over 150 members- elect penultimate Tuesday accompanied him to the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

Fielding questions from reporters after the parley with the APC NWC members, Abbas dismissed stories that the party would reverse its decision on the zoning arrangement of principal officers of the National Assembly. “To the best of our knowledge, the party is resolute on its earlier decision to sustain the announcement made earlier. We are not aware there’s any change of decision concerning the candidature of my humble self and my colleague from the House of Reps and my colleague in the Senate.

There has not been anything like that to the best of our knowledge,” he said. Speaking at the party’s secretariat, the chairman of the Joint Task-10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo insisted that the decision by the party to settle for the duo of Abass and Kalu as speaker and deputy speaker was in tandem with international best practices. He said the decision by the party was well thought out as the duo do not only have the right temperament, but have the requisite competence and experience to preside over the affairs of the House of Representatives.

He warned against the repeat of the acrimonious relationship that existed between the legislature and executive arms under the Senator Bukola Saraki led leadership of the national Assembly. “The Joint Task – 10th Assembly is a group of members-elect of the 10th House who came together for the unity of the country and the stability of the House. You people are talent hunters and you have hunted well.

“On Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, from 1979 to date, there is no parliamentarian in Nigeria who was privileged to sponsor 74 bills. What we want to do now is to promote synergy between the executive and legislature. Out of the 74 bills, 21 were signed into law”, he said. “The chairman of our party is the number one witness that if you go against your party, you may not represent your people well.

We intend to promote this product because we need that synergy and harmonious relationship. Our zonal interventions and constituency projects are implemented 100 percent under the 9th Assembly because of the good relationship between the executive and the legislature. “All of us here are more than willing, the ones you see here, and others have left for their constituencies after the induction. We would have brought over 250 members-elect here.

We are going to ensure that we implement your zoning undiluted 100 per cent.” During the visit, the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu insisted that all members-elect should introduce themselves individually, which they did. His insistence may not be unconnected with the campaign by the G-7 that Tajudeen Abbas doesn’t have any member behind him. It took members of the team close to 30 minutes to introduce themselves.

Opposition’s endorsement

Another shocking endorsement during the week was that of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and 62 members-elect from the opposition parties. Ugochinyere who is the member- elect for Ideato North South federal constituency of Imo State, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja.

He called on other candidates in the race to withdraw as the opposition has agreed to team up with the Abbas/Kalu ticket. While describing Abbas and Kalu as men of integrity and competence to preside the affairs of the 10th House of Representatives, Ugochinyere said it is time for national development, growth and stability and not the time for party politics.

He called on the APC not to do anything that will tarnish the character of Abbas and Kalu or the independence of the House if the duo emerge victorious. The CUPP spokesperson denied that the House Rules were tampered with, saying the House Rules were last printed in December 2020 and not after the 2023 elections, and according to the rules, the election will be by open ballot system.

His words: “It is on this note that I call on my fellow colleague members- elect who are still in the race to stop and join the prefect of the class, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to beat the records of the other Houses in performance and achievement for Nigeria. “Our common goal now should be beyond party and partisan politics and totally focused on Nigeria and her greater good.

We want the best and we have selected the best and importantly, the selection is by merit. “I do not speak for myself alone. I speak for the 63 likeminded Honourable members-elect of the opposition family who have agreed on a common vision for the 10th Assembly. We will transform to the TBK Group. Our 63 votes without any dissent or abstention will go for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. In the coming days, Nigerians will come to know the identity of the TBK Group and will also feel our impact.”

Wike’s endorsement

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, also in the same vein declared support for Abbas and Kalu. He said he will work assiduously to make sure that the duo emerge victorious. Speaking when the Abbas/Kalu campaign team visited him under the auspices of the Joint Task-10th Assembly, Wike said all the 13 members-elect from Rivers State with the exception of one, are with Abbas and Kalu 100 per cent.

Wike also said that the 2015 scenario where members that went against their party emerged as leaders of the National Assembly will not repeat itself. “I want to say here that I am with you fully. You know I do my things in the open. When Chinda told me that you’re coming here, I said there was no need because I am with you fully. All our members are with you, except one, who is doing something else.

“2015 won’t repeat itself. Let me tell you, I’ll leave office on Monday, and once I leave, we’ll start the campaign fully. I urge all of you to support Abbas. Don’t support him in the day and do something else in the night. You should support him fully,” he said. Wike added that the fact that a president or governor indicates interest on whom to work with as the head of the legislature does not in any way mean total control of the parliament.

He said even in advanced democracies, presidents indicate interest in whom to work with in the legislature for smooth running of government. Abbas, who thanked Wike for doing the right thing during the last elections, noted that the members-elect from Rivers State were on board with him. He said he will ensure the unity among lawmakers and stability of the House if he emerges as speaker, while noting that Bola Tinubu administration needs a stable Parliament to perform.

MVP induction

The Most Valuable Parliamentarians (MVP) Hall of Fame is an initiative of the OrderPaper Nigeria, which aims to identify and sustain a performing class of legislators who are excellence-inspired, and public-spirited. It is part of OrderPaper’s efforts to strengthen the legislative process and promote better service delivery in the National Assembly.

OrderPaper Nigeria is the country’s premier, private and independent multi- platform parliament-focused organisation dedicated to reporting, tracking and archiving activities of the Legislature since 2015. The MVP initiative is anchored on the signature annual appraisals of members of the 9th National Assembly undertaken by OrderPaper Nigeria on the core legislative function of lawmaking (bills processing) since its first anniversary in 2020.

Arising from the midterm appraisals, 55 legislators from both chambers were nominated and recognised at the Evening of Sparkles event held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja to kick-start the process. According to the OrderPaper Nigeria’s Executive Director, Oke Epia, the selection process started long before the 2023 elections, and it was based on the performance of the lawmakers.

The team of panelists that conducted the selection had Prof. Ladi Hamalai, a former director general of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), as the head with Prof. Ali Ahmad, a former lawmaker, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and head of Transparency International (TI), Nigeria, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Amos Dunia, Kemi Yesufu as members, while Oke Epia is the convener.

The MVP Hall of Fame was unveiled on May 21 at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, which served as an induction ceremony for the few members of the federal legislature who have distinguished themselves in terms of excellent service delivery.

Abbas, Kalu’s induction

For Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, the occasion was a further boost to their aspirations of being the presiding officers of the 10th House of Representatives. It also served as an avenue for the duo to showcase their personal and legislative credentials as among the about a dozen aspirants vying for the speakership, only Abbas and Kalu were honoured. The primary responsibility of every law- maker is lawmaking, before representation and constituency outreach.

The organisers confirmed Abbas as the sponsor of the highest number of bills having initiated 74 bills in the 9th House, which is from 2019 to 2023, while Kalu has 48 bills to his name. Out of the 74 bills sponsored by Abbas, 21 have been assented to by the president, again making him the first legislator to reach such a feat in the history of the nation’s legislature.

Incidentally, none of the other aspirants in the race for speaker could make it into the MVP Hall of Fame. Some of the bills sponsored by Abbas were listed as follows: HB 111: Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and HB 112: Public Procurement Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Other are HB 113: National Youths Welfare Scheme Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2019; HB 114: Nigerian National Honours and Merit Award Commission Bill, 2019; HB 115: National Universities Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and HB 116: Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019.