Reps Launch Probe Into $30bn Unremitted NSIPA Funds

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate over $30 billion recovered from the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) during 2024–2025.

The committee’s mandate is to determine the current status and custodianship of the recovered funds, identify factors delaying their release to the appropriate agencies, and facilitate the prompt recommencement of NSIPA’s social investment programmes.

It will also engage relevant agencies to obtain all necessary information and clarifications regarding the recovered funds, as well as a clear implementation and disbursement plan from NSIPA showing how the funds will be utilised once released.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger) at plenary.

While presenting the motion, Abdullahi highlighted that NSIPA is the statutory body responsible for implementing the federal government’s flagship social protection programmes, including the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), and the Grant for Vulnerable Groups (GVG).

These initiatives are strategically designed to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, improve nutrition and school enrolment, promote financial inclusion, expand livelihood opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs, and strengthen national socioeconomic stability.

He noted that on January 8, 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended NSIPA operations for six weeks to allow a comprehensive investigation into alleged financial infractions by relevant security and anti-corruption agencies.

“The investigation resulted in the tracing, freezing, and recovery of substantial public funds belonging to the agency from Deposit Money Banks and Payment Service Providers, including funds appropriated for TraderMoni, MarketMoni, FarmerMoni, and Grants for Vulnerable Groups, programmes central to the Renewed Hope Agenda’s commitment to supporting households, petty traders, women, farmers, and vulnerable Nigerians,” Abdullahi said.

He expressed concern that credible sources indicate these recovered funds, estimated at over ₦30 billion, have not been remitted into NSIPA’s designated Treasury Single Account (TSA), stalling programme implementation and leaving millions of intended beneficiaries without social and economic support.

“The prolonged non-release of these funds undermines the Renewed Hope Agenda by slowing poverty alleviation efforts, weakening small-scale enterprises, exacerbating hardship in rural and urban communities, delaying local economic stimulation, and eroding public trust in government’s social protection commitments,” he added.

Abdullahi also highlighted the fiscal risks posed by the uncertainty over the exact location, custodial status, and administrative handling of the funds, which disrupts programme timelines and creates institutional bottlenecks across related national social intervention initiatives.

Despite the Presidential approval lifting the suspension on NSIPA operations on January 21, 2025, the agency has been unable to resume full programme implementation, allegedly due to the non-availability of recovered funds. This, he said, continues to expose millions of Nigerians to prolonged socioeconomic distress.

He concluded by emphasising the National Assembly’s constitutional responsibility to ensure accountability, transparency, and prudent management of public resources, particularly funds designated for poverty reduction and social investment programmes.