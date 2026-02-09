Reps Lauds EFCC, NFIU For Asset Recovery, Convictions

On Monday, the House of Representatives lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for their joint efforts, which resulted in major recoveries and thousands of convictions in Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign.

The House Committee on Financial Crimes, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, gave thi commendation during the 2025 budget performance review and defence of the agencies’ 2026 budget proposals.

According to him, as of October 2025, the EFCC had recovered more than ₦566 billion, $411 million and 1,502 properties, while securing 3,175 convictions, with the NFIU providing critical financial intelligence support.

Praising both agencies for Nigeria’s recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, Onwusibe described the development as a significant breakthrough in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

“Permit me to commend the EFCC and NFIU for their tireless efforts, culminating in Nigeria’s delisting from the FATF grey list,” he said.

“This achievement underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening our anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism framework.”

READ ALSO:

According to the lawmaker, the delisting is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s global standing, attract foreign investment, expand trade opportunities, improve access to credit, and enhance overall financial stability.

“These achievements reflect the leadership of EFCC Chairman, Mr Ola Olukoyede, and NFIU Director, Hajia Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, as well as the dedication of their teams,” Onwusibe stated.

While commending the agencies, he cautioned that their operations must continue to be anchored on professionalism, transparency and accountability, noting that public scrutiny of the anti-corruption drive remains high.

“We are at a defining moment in our history. Nigerians are demanding results, and all stakeholders must work together to confront economic challenges and improve citizens’ lives,” he added.

Onwusibe said the 2026 budget places strong emphasis on infrastructure development, food security, macroeconomic stability, employment generation and human capital development, stressing that effective implementation would determine its success.

He also referenced the International Monetary Fund’s forecast of 4.4 per cent economic growth for Nigeria in 2026, driven by ongoing reforms and rising domestic demand.

Reaffirming the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to the anti-corruption agenda, the committee chairman revealed that four major bills aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s legal framework against financial crimes had been considered.

These include proposed amendments to the EFCC Act, the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, and the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He assured that reports on the bills would soon be presented to the House for consideration and expressed confidence that they would receive expedited assent from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On the 2026 budget proposals of the EFCC and NFIU, Onwusibe said the committee would ensure that allocations align with legislative priorities and deliver value for public funds. He explained that focus areas include enhancing investigative and prosecutorial capacity, improving asset recovery mechanisms, strengthening international cooperation, building institutional capacity, and responding to emerging threats such as cybercrime and virtual assets.

“These agencies are critical to Nigeria’s economic stability and security. We must ensure they are adequately resourced while upholding the highest standards of accountability,” he concluded.