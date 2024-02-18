Reps Laud TETFund For Promoting Research, Innovations

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has been applauded by the House of Representatives for championing creative research and establishing innovative hubs for the promotion of science and technology education amongst Nigerian students and youth.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-week cohort learning for some select Nigerian students, researchers, and academia at the Abuja Innov8 Hub over the weekend, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu said the parliament would continue to support creative activities that tended to develop the minds of Nigerian youth with innovations, such as the one undertaken by the TETFund.

Themed: “Research for Impact Initiative (R4i)”, the programme is a collaborative endeavour by TETFund and Innov8 Hub, launched in the year 2022, to usher in a new era of innovation, technology, research, and development in Nigeria to spur economic growth and comprehensive national development.

Kalu said: “The House is interested in providing solutions to the hydra-headed needs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It has also come to our mind that, the problems that we are trying to solve year in, and year out, using the usual tradition, have not given us the expected level of production in this country, therefore, the call for innovation that will challenge tradition, to increase production; that call cannot be overemphasized”.

“This is where initiatives like the Innov8 Hub by i-FAIR come into play. By

providing mentorship, resources, and collaboration platforms, these

programs empower our innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs to

transform their ideas into tangible solutions”, Kalu added.

The deputy speaker also acknowledged the role of the Embassy of the State

of Israel in Nigeria and the Israeli community, in “partnering with Nigeria in this crucial endeavor.

“You are thinking outside the box, how we can build this nation, not by doing the usual, but by considering the possible and fighting the impossible elements, so that the possibility will be showcased to make our lives easier. I’m proud of the work you are doing and you should do some more.

“And I know when I heard what you said in that speech that you are planning to multiply this, I was impressed. When I heard you are planning to even incorporate those who innovated outside this hub, and that you will provide a platform for them; I was very impressed, because, by so doing, you will harvest innovations you have not invested in, and then prune them for a greater future”, Kalu told TETFund.

The Deputy Speaker also called for the establishment of such innovation hubs across the South East region of Nigeria, to mitigate the impacts of insecurity and underdevelopment, which is part of the programs being undertaken by the Peace in South East Project (PISE-P).

“Furthermore, this initiative can be strategically linked to the Peace in South

East Project (PISE-P), a comprehensive program ideated by my office in

collaboration with legislators from South East Nigeria aimed at addressing

socio-economic challenges and fostering peace in the region. By engaging young people in innovation and entrepreneurship, we can provide them

with meaningful alternatives to violence and instability, contributing

significantly to lasting peace and development.

“Therefore, I call upon i-FAIR to consider establishing a similar facility in the

South East of Nigeria. This region, renowned as our nation’s manufacturing

hub, presents immense potential for harnessing innovation and

entrepreneurship”, he stressed.

Earlier in his speech, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono said the initiative is part of the Fund’s strategy to reposition public tertiary institutions as a catalyst for national rebirth to a knowledge economy for socio-economic development.

He appreciated Innov8 for partnering with TETFund to propagate and advance an innovation ecosystem in Nigeria’s tertiary education sphere, saying the role of the firm in providing the technical expertise needed to bring the ideas of participants to life is highly commendable.