Reps Laud PTAD On Prompt Pension Payment

The House of Representatives has commended Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for prompt payment of pensions, gratuity and death benefits to retirees of the Federal Government exempted from Contributory Pension Scheme

They gave the commendation on when the House Committee on Pensions, led by its Chairman, Hon. Hussaini Mohammed Jallo, visited the Directorate as part of the committee’s oversight function, Head of Corporate Communications at PTAD, Olugbenga, said in a statement.

The Chairman said the visit was part of the committee’s standing orders of the House of Representatives.

The committee, he added, was established to provide guidance and support to the Directorate, ensure accountability and transparency, facilitate collaboration and above all, appropriate the needed funds to take care of the pensioners under PTAD’s jurisdiction.

In her welcome remarks, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Tolulope Odunaiya, expressed her appreciation to the Committee for their unwavering support to the Directorate over the years and pledged to continue in the giant strides already laid down and ensure that the relationship between the Directorate and the Committee remains cordial and mutually beneficial to the utmost service of the Pensioners.

The PTAD boss informed the Committee of the Directorate’s achievements since they last visited, which in addition to regular payment of monthly pension include, opening a new state office in Ilorin, Kwara State, Payment of arrears to some batches of pensioners in line with approval from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, and payment of gratuities and death benefits to pensioners and Next-of-Kin of deceased pensioners respectively.

Hon. Jallo and other members of the Committee congratulated Odunaiya on her recent appointment as the Executive Secretary of PTAD, and enjoined her to work together with the Committee to address the challenges and overcome obstacles in order to enhance service delivery and public satisfaction, as well as uphold the highest standards of integrity.

